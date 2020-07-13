Mediaocean, which provides TV advertising software, to acquire 4C Insights, which offers ad tools for streaming video and social media, source says for $150M+ (Sahil Patel/Wall Street Journal)

Sahil Patel / Wall Street Journal:
Mediaocean, which provides TV advertising software, to acquire 4C Insights, which offers ad tools for streaming video and social media, source says for $150M+ — 4C Insights offers ad tools for streaming video and social media,nbsp; — Mediaocean LLC, a firm best known for its TV advertising software …
