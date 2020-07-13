Mayim Bialik Blames Coronavirus Lockdown for Heightening Her Mental Health Issues

Instagram

During an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the former ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star admits while she is an introvert by nature, she is struggling to overcome the feeling of being isolated.

Former “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik is struggling with stress as the coronavirus lockdown drags on.

The actress admits she’s an introvert by nature, so staying at home wasn’t a problem for the first couple of months, but she’s beginning to go stir crazy now socialising isn’t an option.

“I literally feel like I’ve been barefoot for three months, sitting on my couch…,” Bialik tells “The Kelly Clarkson Show“. “I’ve been very open about growing up with mental health challenges and that’s a continuing issue for many of us who struggle…”

“It’s been incredibly taxing for many of us… I’m an introvert by nature, which means I don’t mind being on my own and not really going out a lot but the notion that that’s being chosen for me, it can be really isolating.”





“My temper’s been short, my sleep’s been weird, I started getting heartburn again – all these stress things… Even my lady cycle (menstruation) has felt more emotional during the quarantine. Everything is heightened…”

“We’re all stressed, we’re living in masks, we don’t know what tomorrow brings, the news is insane, the country’s falling apart it feels like. It’s very stressful even for someone who has zero history with mental health stuff, and for those of us who have OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), there’s plenty of things to have new obsessions and compulsions about, I promise.”