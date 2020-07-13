Max Holloway fans death threats, Alexander Volkanovski

Fans of Max Holloway, the American star controversially defeated by Alexander Volkanovski, have sent death threats to a member of the media following the contentious win on Fight Island.

Volkanolvski was awarded a split points decision over Holloway with the judges scoring the contest 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 to give the Aussie his 19th straight MMA win.

Volkanovski defends title

But several commentators, fans and fight veterans voiced their disapproval towards the judges call, claiming the wrong man was awarded victory. Their first fight was also mired by controversy after the Australian won via unanimous decision.

Despite defending his title, Volkanovski has been severely criticised by fans and fighters in his own division. Things even turned ugly for a reporter who claimed Holloway wasn’t robbed by the judges. Reports don’t name the scribe in question but it’s understood fans of the Hawaiian star sent death threats for suggesting the result was fair.

Holloway learnt of the situation upon arriving in Las Vegas to enter another round of quarantine and took to social media to air his concerns.

“Just landed in Vegas for another quarantine and was told some guys in the media are receiving threats for saying my fight was not a robbery,” Holloway wrote on Twitter. “This is not okay. I appreciate everyone who wants to ride for me but that ain’t it.”

“Life isn’t fair. It’s even more unfair for many many other people in the world than it will ever be for me,” Holloway continued.

“People are unemployed right now with no end in sight and it’s not their fault. It is what it was. Nothing changed for me as a fighter. We proved our point. I still have my five belts at home. I’m 28 and healthy. Blessed era continues. Bless yourself.”

UFC boss slams ‘bad judging’

UFC boss Dana White also threw shade at Volkanovski’s win, blaming “bad judging” for the result and vowed to “tighten up” officiating.

Other fighters in the featherweight division have also taken shots at the champion, with Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” hammering Volkanovski in attempt to shine some light his way for a chance to dethrone the Wollongong fighter.

“To be honest, it is shameful that Volkanovski is a champion of my weight class. Give him to me then you don’t need to worry about the judges decision.

“As you know, I won’t let the judges decide the result of my fight. I will finish him at the title match and that is what UFC fans want to watch.”

Even though there was much conjecture about the Volkanovski-Holloway rematch, overall, UFC 251 was a big win for the company.

According to a report from The Athletic, the event featuring Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal sold around 1.3 million pay-per-views on ESPN+.

In the lead up to the fight, White said the event was trending like Conor-Khabib at UFC 229, the largest selling UFC card in history, but in the end it reportedly fell short of the 2.4 million buys that fight generated.

But even though it didn’t displace the Conor-Khabib fight, at worst, it could be one of the top five pay-per-view cards in the company’s history.

McGregor has headlined four of those five cards, with UFC 100 also reportedly selling around 1.3 million pay-per-views back in 2009.