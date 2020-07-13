Matthew Lloyd says Carlton one ‘prime mover’ away from winning a final next season

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says Carlton is just one “prime” midfield player away from becoming a side that could win a final next year.

Carlton’s form has impressed onlookers since the AFL’s restart, with impressive wins against Geelong, Essendon and the Western Bulldogs.

The team’s thumping win against the Bulldogs launched it into a top eight position for the first time since 2013, a year where the Blues defeated Richmond, and Lloyd said that more finals wins could be on the horizon very soon.

“They’ve now beaten Geelong, Essendon and the Western Bulldogs, it shows that they’re not actually that far away,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Carlton gained a lot of fans around the AFL after its impressive win over the Bulldogs in Round 6 (Getty)

“For me, it’s just actually a midfielder. They’re a midfielder short.

“When you can build around Curnow, McKay, Jack Martin, Weitering could be the best centre-half back in the game, and now you’ve got Cripps and Sam Walsh.

“I think they’re one prime mover away from actually being a finalist and winning a final next year.”

Lloyd wasn’t the only AFL great impressed with David Teague’s side, with long-time Carlton critic Kane Cornes admitting he was “blown away” by the win over the Bulldogs.

The recruitment of veteran forward Eddie Betts back to the club has proved to be a shrewd move (Getty)

“That was just such a statement to make, particularly when Patrick Cripps is down on form as well and they left it to some others,” he said.

“There was a hunger and a desire against a very, very good opposition that were flying in the Western Bulldogs.

“I haven’t seen this hunger and desire from the Carlton Football Club in a long time.

“They were the biggest winners in Round 6 for me and it should give them a lot of confidence to potentially play finals.”