Manu Tuilagi joins Sale following release by Leicester | Rugby Union News







England centre Manu Tuilagi has joined Sale Sharks on a deal running until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The move comes after the 29-year-old was released by Leicester Tigers last week.

Sale’s Director of Rugby Steve Diamond said: “Manu will be a fantastic commercial and playing addition to our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him join up with the lads at Carrington this week.”

More to follow…