Manchester United team news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names unchanged side for fifth game running | Football News





Manchester United keep the same team for the fifth game running

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged Manchester United side for the fifth league game running – the first time this has happened in 27 years.

Not since the 1993/94 season have United – then managed by Sir Alex Ferguson with the likes of Steve Bruce and Mark Hughes in the starting XI – been able to keep a consistent team together for five straight games. It was that season where United managed to end their 24-year wait for a league title.

Man Utd vs So’ton Live on

Wolves were the last side to start with the same XI for five consecutive Premier League matches in December 2019.

Solskjaer’s decision to keep things unchanged for the visit of Southampton demonstrates the superb form his team have been in since the restart, with the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and the emergence of Mason Greenwood helping deliver significant improvement in performances.

United made history by becoming the first Premier League team to win four consecutive matches by a margin of three or more goals last week against Aston Villa and victory tonight would move them up to third in the Premier League.

Southampton also name an unchanged side following their 1-1 draw against Everton, though Jannik Vestergaard returns to the bench.

Danny Ings spearheads Southampton’s attack again

The teams

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Mata, Pereira, Fred, James, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Bednarek, Stephens, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Ings.

Subs: Gunn, Vestergaard, Ferry, Danso, Vokins, Smallbone, Obafemi, Hojberg, Long

How to follow

Man Utd vs Southampton is live on Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off 8pm. customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the website and app. Highlights will also be published on the digital platforms and the Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.