Man Utd vs Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League match online from anywhere

Having chalked up an unexpected 1-0 win over Man City last week, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be looking to claim another Mancunian scalp in this Monday night clash. Read on to find out how to get a Man Utd vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League clash online from anywhere. The match brings together two teams that have thrived since the return of the Premier League from lockdown. Unbeaten since the restart, Manchester United’s top-four charge is beginning to look unstoppable, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side emerging as the league’s form team having won their last five games on the spin.

Monday’s visitors to Old Trafford, meanwhile, appear to have used the downtime to hone a new free-flowing style that has seen them shock Pep Guardiola’s all stars as well as pick up big results against Watford and Everton. With relegation fears now completely eased and European qualification still a slim reality, the Saints will be quietly confident of pulling off an upset here, particularly with Golden Boot candidate Danny Ings in such fine goalscoring form. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Southampton with our guide below. Man United vs Southampton: Where and when? Monday’s match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 8pm BST local time. That makes it an 3pm ET, 12pm PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 5am AEST kick off on Tuesday morning for folk tuning in from Australia. Watch Man United vs Southampton online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Man United vs Southampton, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend Private Internet Access as one of our top picks due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more). Sign up for PIA

