Man Shoots Transgender 10 Times; T-Girl Planned To ‘Expose’ Killer To His GF!

22 year old Merci Richey – a transgender woman – was shot 10 times an killed. Now Dallas police tell MTO News that Merci was killed because the t-girl planned on “exposing” her former lover to his girlfriend. And Merci had video evidence showing their “entanglements.”

Police arrested Angelo Walker, from Dallas, and charged him with Merci’s murder.

A witness to the shooting and anonymous tipsters told police that the dispute between Angela and Merci involved a video which Merci planned to share with others. The video purportedly showed the two of them together, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

MTO News has not seen the video, and it’s unclear what the video showed.

The witness, whose name was not released, said he saw Angelo the night of the shooting dressed in black and wearing a ski mask, according to the affidavit.

The witness told police he saw Angelo shooting at a woman he was chasing through the parking lot. He then stood over her and shot at her several times while she was on the ground, according to the affidavit.

Merci was struck with at least 10 bullets and died on the scene. If convicted, Angelo faces the death penalty.