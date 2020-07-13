Home Entertainment Man Shoots Transgender 10 Times; T-Girl Planned To ‘Expose’ Killer To His...

Man Shoots Transgender 10 Times; T-Girl Planned To ‘Expose’ Killer To His GF!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

22 year old Merci Richey – a  transgender woman – was shot 10 times an killed. Now Dallas police tell MTO News that Merci was killed because the t-girl planned on “exposing” her former lover to his girlfriend. And Merci had video evidence showing their “entanglements.”

Police arrested Angelo Walker, from Dallas, and charged him with Merci’s murder.

RELATED ARTICLES

©