Madden 21 rookie ratings: Joe Burrow leads quarterbacks; Henry Ruggs III tops loaded WR group

Rookies are players, too. 

With “Madden 21” ratings hitting the airwaves this week, rookies are at the forefront, with a few surprising choices for ratings among the quarterback and wide receiver groups already.

While former LSU Tiger and current Bengal wunderkind Joe Burrow unsurprisingly leads the group, Utah State’s Jordan Love beats out Chargers QB Justin Herbert by a single point. No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa will enter the season comfortably in the No. 2 spot among rookie QBs with a 73 overall ranking.

Things get interesting in the wide receiver bracket, with a loaded class of receivers entering their first year in the league in 2020. In total, 15 of the rookie receivers have an overall rating of 70 or higher, and at the top is Henry Ruggs III, the speedy Alabama wideout, with a 76 overall rating. Underneath Ruggs is Cowboys new No. 88 CeeDee Lamb with a 75 rating, and he’s matched by Ruggs’ former teammate and now division rival Jerry Jeudy, who also tops out at 75.

Here are the complete rookie ratings for “Madden 21,” set to release later in the summer:

Madden 21 rookie quarterback ratings

All four quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft have a rating of 70 or higher, with LSU product Joe Burrow leading the pack. 

PlayerPositionTeamRating
Joe BurrowQBBengals76
Tua TagovailoaQBDolphins73
Jordan LoveQBPackers71
Justin HerbertQBChargers70
Jalen HurtsQBEagles68
Jacob EasonQBColts63
Jake FrommQBBills62
Cole McDonaldQBTitans60
James MorganQBJets60
Jake LutonQBJaguars59
Jordan Ta’AmuQBChiefs58
Tyler HuntleyQBRavens58
Ben DinucciQBCowboys57
Anthony GordonQBSeahawks55
John WolfordQBRams55
Brian LewerkeQBPatriots54
Tommy StevensQBSaints54
Jake BrowningQBVikings53
Nate StanleyQBVikings53
Bryce PerkinsQBRams53

Madden 21 rookie wide receiver ratings

In a bit of a surprise, Henry Ruggs III paces the group of wide receivers this year, with Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and fellow former Crimson Tide wideout Jerry Jeudy rounding out the top three receiving threats.

PlayerPositionTeamRating
Henry Ruggs IIIWRRaiders76
CeeDee LambWRCowboys75
Jerry JeudyWRBroncos75
Justin JeffersonWRVikings74
Jalen ReagorWREagles73
Brandon AiyukWR49ers72
Laviska Shenault Jr.WRJaguars72
Devin DuvernayWRRavens71
Michael Pittman Jr.WRColts71
Tee HigginsWRBengals71
Bryan EdwardsWRRaiders70
Chase ClaypoolWRSteelers70
Denzel MimsWRJets70
KJ HamlerWRBroncos70
Van JeffersonWRRams70
Antonio Gandy-GoldenWRWashington69
Gabriel DavisWRBills69
John HightowerWREagles68
Tyler JohnsonWRBuccaneers68
Collin JohnsonWRJaguars67
Joe ReedWRChargers67
Quintez CephusWRLions67
Darnell MooneyWRBears66
Donovan Peoples-JonesWRBrowns66
Isaiah CoulterWRTexans66
James ProcheWRRavens65
KJ OsbornWRVikings65
Quez WatkinsWREagles65
Dezmon PatmonWRColts64
Isaiah HodginsWRBills64
KJ HillWRChargers64
Freddie SwainWRSeahawks63
Jauan JenningsWR49ers63
Omar BaylessWRPanthers62
Stephen SullivanWRSeahawks60
Tyrie ClevelandWRBroncos60
Malcolm PerryWRDolphins55

Madden 21 best rookie TEs

This section will be updated when rookie tight end ratings are released.

Madden 21 best rookie RBs

This section will be updated when rookie running back ratings are released.

Madden 21 best rookie defensive players

This section will be updated when defensive rookie player ratings are released.

