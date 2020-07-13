Madden 21 rookie ratings: Joe Burrow leads quarterbacks; Henry Ruggs III tops loaded WR group

Rookies are players, too.
With “Madden 21” ratings hitting the airwaves this week, rookies are at the forefront, with a few surprising choices for ratings among the quarterback and wide receiver groups already.
While former LSU Tiger and current Bengal wunderkind Joe Burrow unsurprisingly leads the group, Utah State’s Jordan Love beats out Chargers QB Justin Herbert by a single point. No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa will enter the season comfortably in the No. 2 spot among rookie QBs with a 73 overall ranking.
Things get interesting in the wide receiver bracket, with a loaded class of receivers entering their first year in the league in 2020. In total, 15 of the rookie receivers have an overall rating of 70 or higher, and at the top is Henry Ruggs III, the speedy Alabama wideout, with a 76 overall rating. Underneath Ruggs is Cowboys new No. 88 CeeDee Lamb with a 75 rating, and he’s matched by Ruggs’ former teammate and now division rival Jerry Jeudy, who also tops out at 75.
Here are the complete rookie ratings for “Madden 21,” set to release later in the summer:
Madden 21 rookie quarterback ratings
All four quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft have a rating of 70 or higher, with LSU product Joe Burrow leading the pack.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Bengals
|76
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Dolphins
|73
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Chargers
|70
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Eagles
|68
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Colts
|63
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Bills
|62
|Cole McDonald
|QB
|Titans
|60
|James Morgan
|QB
|Jets
|60
|Jake Luton
|QB
|Jaguars
|59
|Jordan Ta’Amu
|QB
|Chiefs
|58
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|Ravens
|58
|Ben Dinucci
|QB
|Cowboys
|57
|Anthony Gordon
|QB
|Seahawks
|55
|John Wolford
|QB
|Rams
|55
|Brian Lewerke
|QB
|Patriots
|54
|Tommy Stevens
|QB
|Saints
|54
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Vikings
|53
|Nate Stanley
|QB
|Vikings
|53
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|Rams
|53
Madden 21 rookie wide receiver ratings
In a bit of a surprise, Henry Ruggs III paces the group of wide receivers this year, with Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and fellow former Crimson Tide wideout Jerry Jeudy rounding out the top three receiving threats.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rating
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Raiders
|76
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Cowboys
|75
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Broncos
|75
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Vikings
|74
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|Eagles
|73
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|49ers
|72
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|Jaguars
|72
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Ravens
|71
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Colts
|71
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Bengals
|71
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|Raiders
|70
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Steelers
|70
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Jets
|70
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Broncos
|70
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|Rams
|70
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WR
|Washington
|69
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|Bills
|69
|John Hightower
|WR
|Eagles
|68
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|Buccaneers
|68
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|Jaguars
|67
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Chargers
|67
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|Lions
|67
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Bears
|66
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Browns
|66
|Isaiah Coulter
|WR
|Texans
|66
|James Proche
|WR
|Ravens
|65
|KJ Osborn
|WR
|Vikings
|65
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Eagles
|65
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Colts
|64
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|Bills
|64
|KJ Hill
|WR
|Chargers
|64
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|Seahawks
|63
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|49ers
|63
|Omar Bayless
|WR
|Panthers
|62
|Stephen Sullivan
|WR
|Seahawks
|60
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Broncos
|60
|Malcolm Perry
|WR
|Dolphins
|55
Madden 21 best rookie TEs
This section will be updated when rookie tight end ratings are released.
Madden 21 best rookie RBs
This section will be updated when rookie running back ratings are released.
Madden 21 best rookie defensive players
This section will be updated when defensive rookie player ratings are released.