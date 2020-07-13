Madden 21 rookie ratings: Joe Burrow leads quarterbacks; Henry Ruggs III tops loaded WR group

Rookies are players, too.

With “Madden 21” ratings hitting the airwaves this week, rookies are at the forefront, with a few surprising choices for ratings among the quarterback and wide receiver groups already.

While former LSU Tiger and current Bengal wunderkind Joe Burrow unsurprisingly leads the group, Utah State’s Jordan Love beats out Chargers QB Justin Herbert by a single point. No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa will enter the season comfortably in the No. 2 spot among rookie QBs with a 73 overall ranking.

Things get interesting in the wide receiver bracket, with a loaded class of receivers entering their first year in the league in 2020. In total, 15 of the rookie receivers have an overall rating of 70 or higher, and at the top is Henry Ruggs III, the speedy Alabama wideout, with a 76 overall rating. Underneath Ruggs is Cowboys new No. 88 CeeDee Lamb with a 75 rating, and he’s matched by Ruggs’ former teammate and now division rival Jerry Jeudy, who also tops out at 75.

Here are the complete rookie ratings for “Madden 21,” set to release later in the summer:

Madden 21 rookie quarterback ratings

All four quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft have a rating of 70 or higher, with LSU product Joe Burrow leading the pack.

Player Position Team Rating Joe Burrow QB Bengals 76 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins 73 Jordan Love QB Packers 71 Justin Herbert QB Chargers 70 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 68 Jacob Eason QB Colts 63 Jake Fromm QB Bills 62 Cole McDonald QB Titans 60 James Morgan QB Jets 60 Jake Luton QB Jaguars 59 Jordan Ta’Amu QB Chiefs 58 Tyler Huntley QB Ravens 58 Ben Dinucci QB Cowboys 57 Anthony Gordon QB Seahawks 55 John Wolford QB Rams 55 Brian Lewerke QB Patriots 54 Tommy Stevens QB Saints 54 Jake Browning QB Vikings 53 Nate Stanley QB Vikings 53 Bryce Perkins QB Rams 53

Madden 21 rookie wide receiver ratings

In a bit of a surprise, Henry Ruggs III paces the group of wide receivers this year, with Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and fellow former Crimson Tide wideout Jerry Jeudy rounding out the top three receiving threats.

Player Position Team Rating Henry Ruggs III WR Raiders 76 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 75 Jerry Jeudy WR Broncos 75 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 74 Jalen Reagor WR Eagles 73 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 72 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Jaguars 72 Devin Duvernay WR Ravens 71 Michael Pittman Jr. WR Colts 71 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 71 Bryan Edwards WR Raiders 70 Chase Claypool WR Steelers 70 Denzel Mims WR Jets 70 KJ Hamler WR Broncos 70 Van Jefferson WR Rams 70 Antonio Gandy-Golden WR Washington 69 Gabriel Davis WR Bills 69 John Hightower WR Eagles 68 Tyler Johnson WR Buccaneers 68 Collin Johnson WR Jaguars 67 Joe Reed WR Chargers 67 Quintez Cephus WR Lions 67 Darnell Mooney WR Bears 66 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Browns 66 Isaiah Coulter WR Texans 66 James Proche WR Ravens 65 KJ Osborn WR Vikings 65 Quez Watkins WR Eagles 65 Dezmon Patmon WR Colts 64 Isaiah Hodgins WR Bills 64 KJ Hill WR Chargers 64 Freddie Swain WR Seahawks 63 Jauan Jennings WR 49ers 63 Omar Bayless WR Panthers 62 Stephen Sullivan WR Seahawks 60 Tyrie Cleveland WR Broncos 60 Malcolm Perry WR Dolphins 55

Madden 21 best rookie TEs

This section will be updated when rookie tight end ratings are released.

Madden 21 best rookie RBs

This section will be updated when rookie running back ratings are released.

Madden 21 best rookie defensive players

This section will be updated when defensive rookie player ratings are released.