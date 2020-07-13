Madden 21 must be joking with its QB ratings of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady

EA Sports disrespected Aaron Rodgers in its initial “Madden 21” ratings reveal this week, giving him an 89 overall mark just behind Tom Brady (90) and significantly behind Drew Brees (93).

The Packers quarterback is six years younger than Brady and four years younger than Brees, and he worked behind a worse offensive line last year while outplaying TB12 and showing more durability than Brees. He also posted the best regular season record and reached the NFC championship game.

There’s a good case for Brees to have a better rating than Rodgers given his success when healthy in 2019, but a four point difference might be too extreme and it’s likely a drop-off in play is imminent. Brady though? That’s a joke.

Here’s a look at the numbers between Rodgers, Brees and Brady:

Player G QBrec Cmp% Yds TD Rate Lng Int Y/A Drew Brees 11 8-3-0 74.3 2979 27 116.3 61 4 7.9 Aaron Rodgers 16 13-3-0 62.0 4002 26 95.4 74 4 7 Tom Brady 16 12-4-0 60.8 4057 24 88.0 59 8 6.6

Fans made sure to call out EA Sports after the ratings reveal:

lol rodgers should never be below a 90 wtf — Pete (@LejionHoops) July 13, 2020

The disrespect to Rodgers is unreal — Taco TJ 🌐 (@TacoTjYT) July 13, 2020

Brady higher than Rodgers is laughable — Sam Oakley (@soakley24) July 13, 2020