Loyalist parades in Belfast – Daily Record

Katie PriceKatie Price forced to leave son Harvey’s bedside in intensive careMedics are keeping a close eye on the teenager, who has a number of medical conditions, and he is expected to undergo tests
Police rush to Glasgow park after 48-year-old man seriously assaulted
Police ScotlandEmergency services were called to the Elder Park area of the city around 3.30pm on Monday July 13.
Police rush to Glasgow street after reports of ‘suspicious activity’
Police ScotlandOfficers were called to a property in the Salkeld Street area of the city this afternoon.
RAF fighter jets scrambled to Ryanair flight after note claiming bomb was on board found in toilet
RyanairThe pilot made a distress call over the message saying explosives were on the flight from Poland to Dublin.
Police close off two streets in Edinburgh after rushing to ‘ongoing incident’ in city centre
Police ScotlandPolice and fire engines have been seen on the capital’s North Bridge and Market Street.
Police rush to Glasgow park after 48-year-old man seriously assaulted

Emergency services were called to the Elder Park area of the city around 3.30pm on Monday July 13.
Loyalist bands march in local parades as Orange Order scale back events in Northern Ireland
UK & WorldThe annual Twelfth of July celebrations were scaled back due to the coronavirus with smaller ‘socially distanced’ marches going ahead.
Body found in search for Naya Rivera confirmed as Glee star by police in US
Missing peopleNaya Rivera was reported missing after she went went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son who was found floating on the boat alone hours later.
Son of murdered gangster escaped prison van by threatening to cut guard into ‘a hundred pieces’
PrisonsConvicted killer Steven Ross – whose father Gordon was right hand man of Tam “The Licensee” McGraw – used a makeshift blade to threaten guards and locked them in their prison van cells.
BenefitsDWP could stop your benefit payments if any of these changes aren’t reportedFailing to report these changes to DWP could result in a benefit fraud investigation and see your payments stopped
Fraser Forster Celtic return boost as Chelsea turn to Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak
Fraser ForsterFrank Lampard had shortlisted the Southampton goalkeeper for a summer move.
Hibernian FCKevin Nisbet insists Hearts did make late bid to scupper Hibs deal but he only had eyes for Easter RoadThe striker joined Jack Ross’ side last week in a £250k deal.
Andy Robertson responds to Celtic query as he reveals incredible Kenny Dalglish bond at Liverpool
Andy RobertsonScotland skipper has hit the top of the game 11 years on from being released by his boyhood heroes.
Craig Conway set to play for St Johnstone in pre-season bounce game
Perthshire SportThe former Scotland international will go under the microscope as new manager Callum Davidson gets his squad up to speed
Seriously injured driver cut from car after horror crash near Inverness
Police ScotlandEmergency services were called to the scene on the A9 near the Raigmore interchange at about 4.15pm.
Tory chief Michael Gove sets stage for looming showdown with SNP as he slaps down IndyRef2 hopes
IndyRef2The Prime Minister’s Brexit supremo made it clear the Tory government in London will not grant Scotland the power to stage a second independence vote even if SNP win renewed mandate at Holyrood in 2021.
‘I think there’s a lot of anxiety’ Scots give their verdict as shopping centres reopen
ShoppingThe Record spoke to a few of the people heading to Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal as the nation marked its latest milestone to normality.
Teenager dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia sparking fears of spread
CoronavirusHe is understood to have died after eating marmot meat
Tennent’s at TRNSMT girl goes viral after being hailed a hippy hero from Woodstock in 1969
TRNSMT
The reveller enjoying a can of Scotland’s most popular lager was mistakenly included in gallery of nostalgic pictures of the iconic 1969 American music festival.
Gang attack probed in Dundee after man jumped outside church
DundeeThe victim was kicked and stamped on after being chased by five teenagers
Major Scots motorway turned into race track as 100mph race takes place on M8
Police ScotlandPolice have launched a probe after the incident on Saturday
Serious sex attack in Dundee probed after victim spotted on street wrapped in duvet
Police ScotlandOfficers were called to concern for a ‘clearly distressed’ female on Kirk Street around 11.50pm on Saturday July 11.