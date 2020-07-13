Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith With Never-Before-Seen Glee Photos

Becca Tobin shared in part, “Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness… She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy.”

For Jenna Ushkowitz, she said Rivera “shined on stage and screen and with love behind closed doors.”

“I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here,” the actress continued. “Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.”