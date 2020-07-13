Lata Mangeshkar wishes the Bachchans a speedy recovery

Lata Mangeshkar has a strong bond with the Bachchans for years now. Therefore when news about Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, the veteran singer quickly sent in her good wishes.

Abhishek gave an update about his family’s health yesterday, writing, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.” Lata Mangeshkar commented on the tweet saying, “Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun. (Namaskar Abhishek .ji, I pray for the speedy recovery of your father, you, Aishwarya ji and Aaradhya.), ”

We too hope the Bachchans recover soon. While Amitabh and Abhishek are still in the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been advised to self isolate themselves at home.