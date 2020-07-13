Kmart worker at major Melbourne shopping centre tests positive to COVID-19

Kmart today confirmed the infection in a statement.

“At Kmart, the health and safety of our team and customers is our highest priority and we can confirm that a team member at our Kmart Greensborough store has returned a positive result for COVID-19,” a spokesperson said.

“As soon as we were made aware, we immediately closed the store as a safety precaution and we’re currently conducting a thorough sanitisation of the store and will reopen tomorrow.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health and will continue to keep our team and customers informed.”

A number of Kmart stores have been forced to close across Melbourne in the past week as the COVID-19 crisis in Victoria worsens.