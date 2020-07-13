Kings player banished to quarantine in Orlando for food order; Twitter reacts to tomfoolery

Kings center Richaun Holmes apparently could not control his urge to sneak outside food into the NBA bubble in Orlando, where the league is trying to restart without an internal COVID-19 outbreak.

Holmes ordered food delivery to the Walt Disney World campus and crossed over the bubble’s border to retrieve his goods, a major no-no in a place with a strict lockdown policy. As a result, Holmes needs to quarantine for 10 days before resuming human contact.

Kings center Richaun Holmes crossed the the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food and must quarantine for 10 days (eight days remaining). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

MORE: Russell Westbrook announces he has COVID-19

While there have been complaints about the league-provided food in the bubble, it’s difficult to imagine what would be worth being sent to timeout over. After all, most deliveries lose their peak temperature and consistency before arriving, meaning a fancy meal would probably be just average once it got to Holmes.

Hopefully we’ll find out what exactly Holmes tried to get — and whether the NBA at least let him eat the food before making him quarantine. Not asking for every fine detail of the situation would be journalism malpractice.

Holmes is going to have to deal with jokes about his mistake, both from teammates and the general public.

Twitter was quick to react to the report on Monday, catching Chris Paul in the crossfire for his reputation as a snitch.