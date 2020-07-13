Kim Porter’s Ex Al B. Sure Says She Was Murdered: It Ripped My Soul

Instagram

Along with a video he took the moment he heard about the late model’s passing, Al B. explained how he found it strange that Kim died of lobar pneumonia when she was ‘in fantastic health’ the last time they met.

–

It’s been nearly two years since Kim Porter passed away. While her cause of death has been confirmed to be lobar pneumonia, the late model’s ex and baby daddy Al B. Sure made the shocking revelation that she was apparently murdered.

Al B., who shares son Quincy with Kim, posted on Instagram on Monday, July 13 a video that he took the moment he heard of her passing. He could be seen breaking down in tears as a sad R&B song was playing in the background. However, the heart-wrenching video was not the one that caught people’s attention. It was the caption that he wrote along with the short clip.

He wrote, “I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body.” Al B. added that he was on his way to the BET Awards when he heard the news, saying how he found it strange that Kim died of the disease when she was in “fantastic health” the last time they met.

“I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumonía. That’s some bull sh**. Really? This is where I get in trouble,” Al B. continued saying. “We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater.”

<br />

Kim died on November 15, 2018 after her goddaughter found her in her bed but assumed she was merely sleeping. It wasn’t until a few hours later when her housemates realized she was not moving and called 911. She was later buried at Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus, Georgia on November 24.