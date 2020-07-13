Kim Kardashian ‘Super Stressed’ Over Kanye West’s Bizarre Behavior

Kim Kardashian may act the dutiful and supportive wife in public, but sources say the reality television star is “super stressed” behind the scenes over husband Kanye West’s actions.

“Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source told PEOPLE.

“It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried. The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time,” the source added.

Kanye recently announced that he would be running for president despite missing several FEC deadlines. Speaking to Forbes, he told them that he was running under the Birthday party and that he wanted to model his administration after Wakanda — the African land featured in Marvels Black Panther movie.