Kelly Preston Dead at 57: John Travolta, Ella Travolta and More Pay Tribute

Kelly Preston‘s family is mourning the death of the beloved star.

The actress—known for her roles in Twins, Jerry Maguire, What a Girl Wants and For Love of the Game—passed away on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 57. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a message on social media.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote on Instagram late Sunday evening. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” the actor, who recently starred alongside his wife in 2018’s Gotti, continued. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”