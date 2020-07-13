Kelly Preston Dead: Actress Wife of John Travolta Dies of Cancer

RELATED STORIES

Actress Kelly Preston (Jerry Maguire, Twins) died Sunday after a two-year battle against breast cancer. She was 57.

Preston’s husband, John Travolta, announced her death on social media late Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he continued. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Although Preston was known mostly for her film work, she occasionally dabbled in television. Her most notable small-screen roles included recurring stints on CBS’ CSI Cyber, NBC’s Medium and Showtime’s Fat Actress.