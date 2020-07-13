Keke Palmer Says She Caught Her Ex-Boyfriend Having Sex With a Man

Instagram

Just like common people, Keke Palmer gets cheated on by her lover. The “Akeelah and the Bee” star recently shared on Twitter that she once caught her then-boyfriend, whom she didn’t name, having sex with another man.

It all started after SZA shared her own experience of finding out her ex getting too intimate with her best friend. “That time I caught my ex f***ing my homegirl from the back at a house party… Story time is not enough,” the R&B singer said on her Twitter account. “I checked every single room in the house and they were in the LAST ONE AAHAHA OMG. What’s sick is she invited me to the partyyyy.”

SZA added in another tweet, “Everybody thinks they become Donkey Kong in that situation but I really just said ‘oop SORRY !!’ And closed the door real fast. I walked all the way home in the dark alone and cried.”

Reading the singer’s story, Keke couldn’t help but relate to her. “Been there. Except it was a man love. Now get into it,” so the “Hustlers” actress said.

Her tweet soon went viral, with a lot of people joking that the ex-boyfriend was August Alsina. Referring to the drama between August and Will Smith, one said, “It was August and Will,” to which a few people similarly responded by saying, “LMAO.” Someone else commented, “Now August was you in another entanglement.”

Keke previously made headlines after she denied ever having a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer, who later claimed that she got mad because he curved her. Instead of hitting back at August, the actress chose to just let it go even though she was actually hurt over what he said. “I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it,” she said in her post.