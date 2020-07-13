Keke Palmer Responds To August Alsina Calling Her Out On Twitter: I Feel Attacked!!

Keke Palmer has responded after August Alsina blasted her on Twitter just hours after Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk dropped.

Keke had posted a tweet about people minding their business before somebody shared a pic of her riding in a car with the singer. Keke then quickly denied that August was ever her man.

And August went off.

“U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability,” he clapped back.

Keke responded on Instagram, claiming that she has receipts.

“I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time 😜) this is about something so much bigger.”

Did August go too hard?