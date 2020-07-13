Kanye West Honors Late Mom With New Song “DONDA”

Donda, a former college professor, passed away back in 2007 at the age of 58 after complications from plastic surgery.

Just last year, Kanye opened up to David Letterman about how his mother is still very much a part of his life to this day.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys,” the Grammy winner said, later adding, “You know, she’s here with us and she’s guiding us.”

Check out Kanye’s new song “DONDA” above.