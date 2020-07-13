JUST IN | Zindzi Mandela, 59, has died

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela, has died.

She started her stint as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark in 2015.

Mandela reportedly died suddenly.

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died.

Several media houses are reporting confirmation that Mandela died suddenly.

Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital during the early hours of the Monday morning, SABC News is reporting

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said her department was still gathering information regarding her death.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” Pandor said in a statement, expressing her condolences to the Mandela family and their loved ones.

“May her soul rest in peace.”

An official at the Nelson Mandela Foundation told he had heard about Mandela’s death, though he had not spoken to her sister, Zenani, as yet.

An Instagram account under the name of Zindzi Mandela’s son, Bambatha, posted a photo of Zindzi with the caption “Lala ngo xolo Madlomo”.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

– Compiled by Sheldon Morais