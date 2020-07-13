Judi Dench and David Tennant Join Shakespeare Livestream Talks

WENN

The upcoming ‘Talking Shakespeare’ livestream series is going to feature the guests discuss their experience of performing Shakespeare at the RSC and beyond.

Judi Dench and David Tennant are among the stars of the stage taking part in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s “Talking Shakespeare” livestream series.

The online events, hosted by RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran, will feature conversations with Associate and Honorary Associate Artists from throughout the Company’s history.

Stars will discuss their experience of performing Shakespeare at the RSC and beyond, with Ray Fearon, Harriet Walter, Patrick Stewart, Alexandra Gilbreath, Adjoa Andoh, Simon Russell Beale, and Paterson Joseph also set to take part.

The series will run weekly on a Mondays from 5 to 6 P.M. BST, beginning 13 July with Dench, and is open to Subscribers, Members and Patrons of the Royal Shakespeare Company, plus the Company’s nationwide network of Associate School teachers.

To view the events, sign up here, rsc.org, after which members will receive an email link to the streams, which are free of charge as a thank you for fans’ ongoing support during the Covid-19 pandemic.