John Travolta’s Wife Kelly Preston Dead At 57

Kelly Preston, the wife of Hollywood actor John Travolta, has sadly passed away at age 57.

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer,” a representative for the family told PEOPLE.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the statement continued. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Preston leaves behind husband Travolta, their daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple also shared a Son named Jett, who died at age 16 in January 2009.

Posted the following tribute to his dear wife.

Our condolences go out to the Travolta family.