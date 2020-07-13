John Travolta’s Wife Kelly Preston Dead At 57

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Kelly Preston, the wife of Hollywood actor John Travolta, has sadly passed away at age 57.

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer,” a representative for the family told PEOPLE.

