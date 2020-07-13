John Travolta to Go Social Media Silent After Wife Kelly Preston’s Shocking Death of Cancer

WENN

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star shares on Instagram a poignant tribute to his late wife, who passed away on Sunday, July 12 after secretly battling breast cancer for two years.

John Travolta and his family are mourning the loss of their dearest one, his wife Kelly Preston. The “Grease” star , who has been married to the “Jerry Maguire” actress since 1991, just broke the sad news on Instagram on Sunday, July 12.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” so the “Pulp Fiction” actor wrote along with a throwback picture of smiling Kelly. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Extending his gratitude to those who had been taking care of Kelly during her treatment, John added, “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he promised, before announcing that he would go social media silent during this difficult time. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” he told his followers, signing it off with “All my love, JT.”

A family representative earlier confirmed Kelly’s death, saying in a statement to PEOPLE, “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.” She was 57.

Noting that the actress chose “to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.” The statement continued to read, “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

John and Kelly first met in 1987 while filming “The Experts”. They tied the knot on September 5, 1991. They share three children together, 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, 9-year-old son Benjamin and son Jett, who passed away at 16 years old in 2009 after suffering a seizure. The late actress and model, who also starred in 2018 biopic “Gotti“, was previously married to actor Kevin Gage until their divorce in 1987.