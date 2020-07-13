John Travolta Reveals His Wife Kelly Preston Has Passed Away At 57 After Battle With Breast Cancer

Roommates, we are sending prayers to John Travolta, who has just revealed that his wife Kelly Preston lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. In an Instagram post, John pens a sweet message to this wife, their family, and all those who were part of their journey.

John and Kelly has been married for nearly 29 years, and he says her love and life will always be remembered.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her donors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loves ones who have been by her side,” John writes.”Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

John and Kelly previously lost their son, Jett, at just 16-years-old after having a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas.

