Jill Scott Is Unbothered by Kyle Queiro Criticizing Her Look, Gives Classy Response

WENN/Twitter

On the other hand, the Seattle Dragons linebacker has recently doubled down on his apology by issuing a lengthy statement directed to the ‘Golden’ songstress.

Jill Scott has broken her silence after NFL athlete Kyle Queiro criticized her look. However, instead of directing the focus on the main problem, the singer-songwriter decided to use this opportunity to highlight the black women who had fallen victim to police brutality.

In a Twitter post shared over the weekend, Jill expressed her shockness upon finding out that her name was trending on the blue bird app. “Wait… I’m was trending again??” The “Golden” singer then added, “Ok then-JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!!! Justice for Oluwatoyin Salau!!!! Justice for Sandra Bland!!!!! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive. EYES ON THE PRIZE, LOVE VILLAGE, EYES ON THE PRIZE.”

Later, she returned to the micro-blogging site to thank fans for defending her. “Also… your compliments were very sweet. Thanx erybody,” Jill wrote.

<br />

Kyle Queiro was put under fire for questioning Jill’s attractiveness by saying, “People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!? So it’s an energy thing. Got it. & by no means she is ugly. But y’all really sexually aroused by her huh?”

The Seattle Dragons linebacker recently doubled down on his apology by issuing a lengthy statement directed to Jill. “First and foremost, I would like to apologize to Miss Jill Scott. The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse,” he began. “There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstances.”

He also apologized to those who were offended by his comment and promised to “do better and I will utilize what platform I have to promote positivity and empowerment within our community, particularly Black women.” He added, “Miss Jill Scott just did so gracefully by taking my foolishness to shed more light on the injustices against Breonna Taylor and I hope to only follow in her footsteps.”