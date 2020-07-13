Jeffrey Epstein Accomplaice Ghislaine Maxwell Moved 36 Times While In Hiding

Bradley Lamb
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of later billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — reportedly moved 36 times during the year she was on the run from the feds.

“Ghislaine has been ­constantly on the move throughout the last year,” a source told UK outlet The Sun. “She would stay in properties for a few days or a week.”

The source said the global pandemic helped Maxwell evade authorities.

