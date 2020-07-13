Jeffrey Epstein Accomplaice Ghislaine Maxwell Moved 36 Times While In Hiding

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of later billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — reportedly moved 36 times during the year she was on the run from the feds.

“Ghislaine has been ­constantly on the move throughout the last year,” a source told UK outlet The Sun. “She would stay in properties for a few days or a week.”

The source said the global pandemic helped Maxwell evade authorities.

“She did go out, but not often. Obviously, with the coronavirus, people were wearing masks — it made things easier for her,” the source added.

Maxwell was arrested last week and charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.

There have been reports that Maxwell will be handing over some big names to the cops in exchange for a lighter sentence or immunity.