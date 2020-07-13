Jay-Z and Yo Gotti File New Complaint Over Mississippi Prison Conditions

https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram

The two rappers originally filed lawsuits in January and February against the Mississippi Department of Corrections among others on behalf of more than 180 inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary.

–

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are stepping up their legal fight against the “torturous” conditions in a Mississippi jail, alleging officials failed to act on their initial complaint.

The rappers originally filed lawsuits in January and February against eight defendants including the Mississippi Department of Corrections, on behalf of more than 180 inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman Farm.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Complex, they have procured legal representation for more than 200 prisoners at the jail, and filed a new complaint alleging concerns about condition in the prison have not been addressed, and officials have failed to bring in adequate Covid-19 safety measures or provide treatment.

“The situation in Parchman is dire. More and more of the incarcerated population are reaching out for help and pleading for immediate medical attention, especially as the coronavirus threatens their lives,” Gotti said in a statement. “Mississippi Governor Reeves, Commissioner Burl Cain and Centene – as the parent company of Parchman’s healthcare provider Centurion – can’t continue to neglect this tragedy and let the death toll rise. We will hold them accountable and fight for the rights of the incarcerated.”

The new lawsuit claims cell units have black mould, rat infestations, and flooding – as well as, in some cases, no running water and electricity and that inmates have been fed undercooked meals containing rat faeces, bird droppings, cockroaches, and “other foreign matter”. They previously alleged the “medieval” conditions in the penitentiary led to prisoners treating their own stab wounds.

“There can be no doubt these conditions take their toll both physically and psychologically,” the complaint continues, “as the relentless cacophony created by the cries of human suffering and violence pervade each inmate’s experience at Parchman.”

Following the first lawsuit filed in January, an investigation into the conditions at Parchman and three other Mississippi prisons was opened by the Department of Justice. Jay’s Roc Nation firm also released a 20 minute documentary expose on conditions in the prison.