Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.22% By .com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.22%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.22% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mazda Motor Corp (T:), which rose 8.76% or 55.0 points to trade at 683.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) added 7.84% or 103.0 points to end at 1416.0 and Nikon Corp. (T:) was up 6.83% or 57.0 points to 891.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:), which fell 1.15% or 340.0 points to trade at 29270.0 at the close. Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 0.96% or 84.0 points to end at 8639.0 and Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 0.70% or 13.0 points to 1846.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2969 to 583 and 105 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 24.65.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.99% or 0.40 to $40.15 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.86% or 0.37 to hit $42.87 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.50% or 8.95 to trade at $1810.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 106.98, while EUR/JPY rose 0.23% to 121.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 96.487.