Jamie Lynn Spears Pitches Pre-Teen Daughter for New ‘Zoey 101’ Series

Instagram

While teasing a potential reboot of her hit Nickelodeon show, the younger sister of Britney Spears hopes her eldest daughter, Maddie, can follow in her footsteps.

–

Singer/actress Jamie Lynn Spears is pushing TV bosses to give her pre-teen daughter her old role in a new “Zoey 101” series.

The 29-year-old portrayed lead character Zoey Brooks on the hit Nickelodeon show for three years until she fell pregnant with her eldest daughter, Maddie, in 2008, and now she is hoping the 12-year-old can follow in mum’s footsteps.

“Maybe she could play Zoey when she was younger or something,” Jamie told ET Online while teasing a potential reboot of the program.

Spears has been in talks about bringing “Zoey 101” back to life on the small screen, but the coronavirus pandemic has put discussions on hold.

“It’s just (hard during) quarantine and all this stuff,” she explained. “I think putting everyone’s safety first is what we are trying to do right now. And conversations that were started before this have kind of (taken) a slow pace, as everything else in the world.”