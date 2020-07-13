Jada Pinkett Smith Sets New Facebook Watch Record With August Alsina Affair Confession

Instagram

Her ‘Red Table Talk’ special, titled ‘Jada Brings Herself to the Table’, becomes the platform’s most-viewed original episode within a 24-hour period after drawing more than 15 million views.

Jada Pinkett Smith has set a new Facebook Watch viewing record after coming clean about her affair with singer August Alsina in an episode of her “Red Table Talk” show.

The actress sat down with her husband, Will Smith, for a candid chat about their marriage, during which she confessed to embarking on a romance with Alsina during a secret separation around 2016.

The “Red Table Talk” special, titled “Jada Brings Herself to the Table”, debuted on Friday, July 10, and drew more than 15 million views in its first 24 hours online – becoming the platform’s most-viewed original episode within a 24-hour period.

It easily smashed the previous record-holder, another revealing instalment of “Red Table Talk”, from 2019.

That episode, which drew 7.6 million views in its first 24 hours, featured Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, speaking out for the first time about her cheating scandal with basketball player Tristan Thompson. At the time, he had been in an on/off relationship with Kylie’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his baby daughter, True.