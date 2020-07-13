Inside Kelly Preston and John Travolta’s Intensely Romantic Love Story

Meanwhile, Preston remembered herself in the moment when Travolta stopped to say hello being “like, ‘Oh s–t. Kill me now.’ You know, like, ‘Oh my God.’ And that was my first meeting with him.”

A perceptive mutual friend had even told Travolta at the screen test beforehand, “‘You’re going to meet this girl and you’re going to fall in love with her, and you’re going to want to get married.'”

It took a few years post-divorce for Preston to realize that it was Travolta she wanted for her forever-partner, but once they committed, that was it.

Travolta proposed in Gstaad, Switzerland, on New Year’s Eve in 1990, slipping a 6-carat diamond ring on her finger.

Travolta is “so kind and loving and generous,” Preston’s mother, Linda Carlson, told People after they got engaged, sounding relieved that her daughter’s topsy-turvy romances with the likes of Charlie Sheen were behind her. “I just thank God. That’s what she wants and that’s what she needs.”

“I’ve never seen Johnny happier,” added his sister-in-law Wendy Travolta. “I guess it’s timing. John and Kelly are both ready to settle down.”