Iggy Azalea Under Fire for Not Carrying Her Newborn Son in First Photo

New mom Iggy Azalea was recently seen in an outing with her baby boy. In a photo taken earlier this week, the “Fancy” hitmaker was photographed arriving in Los Angeles with the baby, whom she shares with boyfriend Playboi Carti. This marks the first photo featuring the baby.

The picture in question showed the Australian star donning a white tee that she paired with a black bomber jacket. She wore a mask to protect herself while carrying a bag.

Meanwhile, her baby was seen being carried by another woman who walked ahead her. He was covered in a white blanket though his face wasn’t captured by the camera.

In response to the snap, fans were commenting on how Iggy wasn’t holding her own baby. “Why the women carrying two bags AND her son?” one fan asked in a comment section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post featuring the picture. Another person wrote, “I never understood why they don’t hold their own children….”

A user, meanwhile, sarcastically questioned, “Her arms broken?” Echoing the sentiment, one person commented, “She too rich to hold her son?”

However, someone shared that the woman is Playboy’s mother. “The black woman is the grandmother, it’s really weird how y’all just assumed that the black woman is the nanny. didn’t even have the common sense to ask who the black woman is…,” the person wrote. “Her being the grandma makes it even worse that she’s carrying the baby and all of the bags,” someone else responded.

Iggy was reported to have given birth her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Playboi Carti in April, but it’s not until earlier this month that she confirmed the news. “I have a son,” she wrote in a message to her fans via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 10. On why she waited for weeks to share the news, the Grammy-nominated artist explained, “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”