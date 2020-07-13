There are a lot of times when we want to merge multiple PDF files into one. However, are not able to figure out how to go about the same. PDF files are amongst the most-used digital format for documents like certificates, resumes, and more.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to merge PDF files online without downloading any third-party app:

1. Open browser on your PC or smartphone, then write “merge pdf online” on the search tab and click enter



3. Upload the PDF files which you want to merge and select open



4. In case the order is not correct according to your requirement, reorder the files then,



5. Then click on Merge PDF option

