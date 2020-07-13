How to make a PlayStation Network wishlist

There isn’t an “Add to Wishlist” option when you use the PlayStation Store on your console. Instead of making our lives easier, PlayStation made it so that wishlists are only available on a browser. Yes, this means you’ll need to create the list on your phone, computer, or tablet.

How to add items to your wishlist

Go to store.playstation.com on your computer. Log in to your PlayStation Network account. Search for whichever games you want. Select your game. Select Add to Wishlist located under the “Add to Cart” or “Pre-Order” button under the game icon.

If the game exists on the PlayStation Store, it can be added to your wishlist. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pre-order or an already released game. Once you have a wishlist set up, you can manage it from your profile page!

How to view your wishlist

Sign into your PlayStation Network account on the PlayStation Store. Click the heart icon next to your username on the top right corner. To organize your wishlist, select the box next to “Sort By” and select your favorite setting. To delete a game from your wishlist, select the “X” to the right of the title. To go to the store listing the game, click on the title of the game. To make your wishlist only viewable by you, select the No One option under the Your Wishlist title. To make your wishlist viewable by anyone, select the Friends option under the Your Wishlist title.

Right next to the Your Wishlist tab you’ll see an option labeled PS4 Friend’s Wishlists. Clicking on that tab will allow you to see your friends wishlists. This would also be how they access your wishlist if you don’t have it set to No One. So, if you’re particularly embarrassed by your game selection, you better make sure you hide it from prying eyes!

