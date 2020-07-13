Hong Kong’s Opposition, Battered by Security Law, Looks to Elections

HONG KONG — Clutching a microphone outside a busy subway station, Gwyneth Ho, a pro-democracy candidate for Hong Kong’s legislature, made an unlikely pitch: Voting for her was, she conceded, potentially pointless.

Under a new, far-reaching national security law imposed by the central Chinese government, speaking out against the authorities could be deemed criminal. Opposition candidates, whose calls for democratic freedoms could be deemed as hostile to China’s ruling Communist Party, say they fear that whoever has protested the law could be disqualified from running or jailed. Even if they did succeed in being elected, there was no guarantee that the party would let them govern.

But Ms. Ho, a 29-year-old former journalist, urged pro-democracy supporters to keep fighting, no matter the odds. “We all know, we do something not because it’s effective, or because it’ll succeed,” she called out to commuters streaming past on a recent Wednesday late last month. “It’s because we can’t give up on any front.”

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement has been hobbled by mass arrests at protests and by the city’s new security law, which bans vaguely defined crimes of secession, subversion and terrorism, and is already working to mute dissent. The one remaining avenue of resisting Beijing’s tightening grip over the city, they say, is to capture a majority in the legislature in September.