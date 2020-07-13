Here’s why Kartik Aaryan believes getting married in lockdown is the best idea



Kartik Aarayan manages to entertain us when he’s on the big screen and off screen he always gets us laughing and forget all our worries. Kartik Aaryan recently held a Twitter chat #AskKartik for his fans to ask him anything under the sun.

Kartik Aaryan was asked several questions like who is his favourite stylish star where he took South superstar Allu Arjun’s name. But one question that surely left everyone in splits was when a netizen asked him when will he get married. To which he replied saying, ‘Actually abhi best time hai. Kharcha nahi hoga ( this is the best time as we will end up saving a lot of money on expenses). Now that’s one sassy reply, and something very funny.

Actually abhi best time hai

Kharcha nahi hoga #AskKartik https://t.co/np5KnXtpmA

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020







The actor is indeed right that getting married right now is truly low on cost. Now we just wonder what are his marriage plans and who’s the lucky one?