Here’s How You Can Watch UFC Fights Online Without Cable

High-speed internet has made it easier than ever to “cut the cord” — that is, to ditch traditional cable or satellite television in favor of online streaming — but due to various broadcasting restrictions, sports fans have had to wait a while longer to enjoy on-demand content. Movies and TV shows are readily available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, and modern 4K TVs even come loaded with Wi-Fi connectivity and streaming capabilities built right in, but only recently have services like ESPN+, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu been able to do the same thing for live-action sports.

This is great news for MMA fans, as UFC’s tight relationship with ESPN now makes it extremely easy to stream UFC fights. The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2020, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content (including Pay-Per-View events) will air only on this sports network.

If you already have ESPN with your cable subscription, then you can enjoy all the hard-hitting MMA action right on your TV. For the cord-cutters out there, however, ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest results, scheduled fights, top fighters, and more from the UFC in 2020.

If you already have a streaming package you like and all you want is ESPN+ by itself for streaming UFC fights and pay-per-view events online (although it also offers a mountain of other sports content beyond MMA), then you can simply sign up for it and you’re good to go. It’s a great value at just $5 per month or $50 per year. You can also use ESPN+ with Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and Chromecast devices, as well as your computer’s web browser.

Other streaming platforms

On the other hand, if you’re only now cutting the cord and are looking for a streaming TV package that comes bundled with ESPN channels — particularly the ones where you’ll be able to watch UFC – then you’ve got a few options. All of these premium streaming services work on Android, iOS, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku devices, as well as modern computer web browsers unless otherwise noted:

Hulu includes ESPN as part of its $55-per-month Live TV plan. You can also add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz, for an extra fee. If all you want is ESPN+, then a more economical might be this $13/month bundle that comes with Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. Hulu can be used on your Xbox console, Samsung smart TV, and Vizio SmartCast TV as well as the devices listed above.

has two packages which include ESPN channels: The $30 per month Orange plan and the $45 per month Blue + Orange plan. Premium channels cost extra, although HBO and Cinemax are not available with Sling. Sling is now available on Roku devices and it can be used with LG and Samsung smart TVs as well as the Xbox One. YouTube TV , available for $65 per month with additional premium channel subscriptions on offer, comes with ESPN, and it now also supports HBO and Cinemax as add-ons. You get unlimited DVR cloud storage, however. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices (although that’s coming later this year), but it is available on the Xbox One.

, available for $65 per month with additional premium channel subscriptions on offer, comes with ESPN, and it now also supports HBO and Cinemax as add-ons. You get unlimited DVR cloud storage, however. YouTube TV cannot be streamed on Fire devices (although that’s coming later this year), but it is available on the Xbox One. AT,amp;T Now, formerly DirecTV Now, has the widest selection of packages and premium channels. The “Plus” plan rings in at $55 per month while the “Max” plan comes to $80 per month. Both tiers include ESPN and the Max plan also comes with HBO Max, which is a nice bonus you won’t have to pay for as an add-on. DirecTV Now works on all of the standard streaming devices as well as Samsung smart TVs.

When UFC Fights are happening in 2020?

In general, the UFC seasons start in January and finish up in the fall. The schedule is constantly shifting, however, so your best bet is to check the UFC event schedule fairly regularly to see when things are happening. Below is a quick overview of fights in the queue right now:

Date Time Event Fighters July 15 10 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Kattar vs. Ige July 18 9 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Figueiredo vs. Benavidez July 25 11 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Whittaker vs. Till

