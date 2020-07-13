Here’s a first look at the new Ford Bronco

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.
Whether you associate it with the outdoors and adventure, or a notorious low-speed police chase, the Ford Bronco is an American motoring icon. But the last Bronco rolled off the line 24 years ago and was replaced in the Ford line-up by larger SUVs like the Explorer and Expedition. In that time, nostalgia for the two-door off-roader has only built and sensing that it could build a worthy competitor to the perennially popular Jeep Wrangler, Ford has brought the Bronco back.
The new Bronco, unveiled today, is actually a family of three different cars made up of the classic two-door version, a new four-door version, and a SUV variant called the Bronco Sport.
The design of the new Bronco family is inspired by the first generation Bronco built from 1966-77. In fact, Ford’s designers started by taking the first gen Bronco into their studio and created a digital scan to serve as a reference.
“Similar to the first-generation model, Bronco’s square proportions, short overhangs and wide stance are optimized for off-road adventure,” said Bronco chief designer Paul Wraith. “The side profile features a flat, no-nonsense surface with clear-cut edges and robustly flared fenders. Large, open wheel wells are a modular design with a quick-release attachment for simple customization.”
Ford has clearly thought a lot about customization with the new Bronco, offering it in no less than seven different trim levels and 10 paint colors, with other options available to choose from.
The two-door and four-door Bronco come standard with a four-cylinder 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine that’s good for 270 horsepower and 310 lb/ft of torque, and can be upgraded to a 2.7 liter Ecoboost V6 that puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb/ft torque. The Bronco Sport comes with a 1.5 liter displacement Ecoboost than can be optioned to 2 liters.
Fans of gadgets and gizmos won’t be disappointed. The new Bronco’s four-wheel drive is managed by something Ford calls Terrain Management System which features seven “G.O.A.T.” modes to adapt the car to different surfaces: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.
MSRP for the base two-door Bronco is $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. Reservations for Bronco two- and four-door models can be made now for $100 at,nbsp;ford.com.
