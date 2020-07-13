Here’s a first look at the new Ford Bronco

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Whether you associate it with the outdoors and adventure, or a notorious low-speed police chase, the Ford Bronco is an American motoring icon. But the last Bronco rolled off the line 24 years ago and was replaced in the Ford line-up by larger SUVs like the Explorer and Expedition. In that time, nostalgia for the two-door off-roader has only built and sensing that it could build a worthy competitor to the perennially popular Jeep Wrangler, Ford has brought the Bronco back.

The new Bronco, unveiled today, is actually a family of three different cars made up of the classic two-door version, a new four-door version, and a SUV variant called the Bronco Sport.

Pre-production versions of the all-new 2021 Bronco family of all-4×4 rugged SUVs, shown here, include Bronco Sport in Rapid Red Metallic, Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.

The design of the new Bronco family is inspired by the first generation Bronco built from 1966-77. In fact, Ford’s designers started by taking the first gen Bronco into their studio and created a digital scan to serve as a reference.

“Similar to the first-generation model, Bronco’s square proportions, short overhangs and wide stance are optimized for off-road adventure,” said Bronco chief designer Paul Wraith. “The side profile features a flat, no-nonsense surface with clear-cut edges and robustly flared fenders. Large, open wheel wells are a modular design with a quick-release attachment for simple customization.”

Ford has clearly thought a lot about customization with the new Bronco, offering it in no less than seven different trim levels and 10 paint colors, with other options available to choose from.

The two-door and four-door Bronco come standard with a four-cylinder 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine that’s good for 270 horsepower and 310 lb/ft of torque, and can be upgraded to a 2.7 liter Ecoboost V6 that puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb/ft torque. The Bronco Sport comes with a 1.5 liter displacement Ecoboost than can be optioned to 2 liters.

Fans of gadgets and gizmos won’t be disappointed. The new Bronco’s four-wheel drive is managed by something Ford calls Terrain Management System which features seven “G.O.A.T.” modes to adapt the car to different surfaces: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.

MSRP for the base two-door Bronco is $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. Reservations for Bronco two- and four-door models can be made now for $100 at,nbsp;ford.com.

With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. The prototypes in these photos are not representative of production vehicle.)

Trail sights on the front fenders serve as tie-downs, reminiscent of the first-generation Bronco.

Modular doors on this prototype vehicle are among the Ford accessories available for Bronco two- and four-door models.

The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night.

Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door 2021 Bronco models, all doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Rear quarter windows are also removable, as shown on this four-door Bronco prototype. All have exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors to maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed.

All 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models offer a swing-out tailgate for easier access to the cargo area, as shown on this four-door Bronco prototype.

The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands series in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. (Pre-production model pictured.)

Prototype version, not representative of production model, of the all-new 2021 Bronco interior is highlighted by an available 12-inch SYNC® 4 system, optional leather trim seating, console-mounted transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes control knob. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)

Customization details include an available leather-wrapped shift lever for the class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission, as well as grab handles in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)

Pre-production versions of the 2021 Bronco, shown here, include Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.

