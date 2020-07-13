Google unveils the Google for India Digitization Fund, through which it will invest ~$10B over the next five to seven years in the country (Sundar Pichai/The Keyword)

Sundar Pichai / The Keyword:
Google unveils the Google for India Digitization Fund, through which it will invest ~$10B over the next five to seven years in the country — Editor’s note: Today at Google for India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy.
