Home Business Gold Up as COVID-10 Cases Hit New Record High By .com

Gold Up as COVID-10 Cases Hit New Record High By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

By Bryan Wong

.com- Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, staying above the $1,800 mark as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen over the world.

were down by 0.29% to $1,807.15 by 12:47 AM ET (5:47 AM GMT). Investors turned to the safe-haven asset as their confidence in economic recovery decreased.

There was a record increase in global COVID-19 cases on July 12, with a total of 230,370 new cases in 24 hours according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
There are over 12.9 million cases globally as of July 13, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida also set a single-day U.S. record, reporting over 15,000 new cases.

Political uncertainty in the form of simmering U.S-China tensions also decreased investors risk appetite and created further traction for the yellow metal.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that there will be no phase 2 trade deal with China in the near future. Investors will now be looking out for China’s reaction to Tump’s statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©