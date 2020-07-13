‘Glee’ Cast Reunites at Lake Peru After Naya Rivera’s Body Is Found

Instagram

The 33-year-old actress’ body was discovered in the northeast portion of the lake, near the surface of the water on Monday morning, July 13, after five days of searching.

Following days of searching, Naya Rivera‘s body has been recovered in Lake Peru. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said to the press that her body was discovered in the northeast portion of the lake, near the surface of the water on Monday morning, July 13.

Ayub also said that there’s nothing to indicate any foul play took place or she died by suicide, insisting that it was a tragic accidental drowning death. “We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind,” he said. “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

He then pointed out that “there are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon,” before adding, “The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

An autopsy will be performed at the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office and Rivera will officially be identified based on her dental records.

Following news of the discovery, many celebrities have taken to their own social media accounts to pay tribute to Rivera. Her former “Glee” co-stars, in particular, were photographed holding hands with Naya’s family in Lake Peru to bid their final goodbye.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on the hit series, also honored Naya on social media. He wrote alongside a photo of them together, “Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Meanwhile, Kitty Wilde depicter Becca Tobin called Naya “insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met” in her tribute. Recalling the time when she first joined the cast in its third season, she said, “Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show.

To conclude her lengthy tribute, Becca wrote, “I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy.”