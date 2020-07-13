Gillie Da Kid Responds To ‘All Lives Matter’ Video

Gillie Da Kid has responded to a recently resurfaced video of him saying “All Lives Matter” — he claims that the video is years old.

“So, I keep getting the same question, ‘Gillie, you always giving up game. Why you don’t ever give no game on Black Lives Matter?,’ –‘ Cause I don’t get to that sh*t, nigga. All Lives Matter, nigga. I don’t give a f*ck if you White, Black, blue, purple, brown, tangerine, N*GGA, All Lives Matter,” he says in the video clip.

“Y’all want a n*gga to go out here head first telling these m*thafuckin’ White people Black Lives Matter, but my muthaf*ckin’ Black life didn’t matter to the n*gga that tried to execute me. To the nigga that shot me in my muthaf*ckin’ wrist, stomach and my foot. The n*gga that tried to have my mama singing ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye,’ my Black life didn’t matter to that n*gga. All the n*ggas I knew were shot by n*ggas. What about my muthaf*ckin’ nieces and nephews who half Black and half White? Only 50 percent of they lives matter, n*gga?”

In the recent video, Gillie starts off saying that he supports Black Lives Matter — but then he once again begins to call out Black on Black crime.

“Black lives is gonna matter when it matters to Black people…104 motherf*ckers got shot in Chicago 4th of July weekend. You don’t hear nobody speaking up on that sh*t… So if Black lives gonna matter they gotta matter all the time not just when some injustices is being done to us. If Black lives is gonna matter let’s get our sh*t together.”