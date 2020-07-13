Gillie Da Kid Responds To ‘All Lives Matter’ Video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
22

Gillie Da Kid has responded to a recently resurfaced video of him saying “All Lives Matter” — he claims that the video is years old.

“So, I keep getting the same question, ‘Gillie, you always giving up game. Why you don’t ever give no game on Black Lives Matter?,’ –‘ Cause I don’t get to that sh*t, nigga. All Lives Matter, nigga. I don’t give a f*ck if you White, Black, blue, purple, brown, tangerine, N*GGA, All Lives Matter,” he says in the video clip. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR