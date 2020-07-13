Get Your National French Fry Day Fix With These Food Delivery Apps!

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Congrats, you’ve made it to the best day of the year: National French Fry Day. This July 13 celebration of the potato’s best form brings freebie deals you won’t want to miss at some of your favorite eateries. These are some of the restaurants doling out fries for free or at a discount today:

McDonald’s: Order medium fries for free using the McDonald’s app.

KFC: KFC’s secret recipe fries cost only 30 cents today.

Smashburger: Smash fries are free with the purchase of a Double Burger.

Burger King: Medium fries are free if you redeem a coupon on the Burger King site.

Carl’s Jr.: Carl’s Jr. sends you a coupon for a free small fry and small drink with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger when you sign up for their email newsletter.

Next, download the best apps for food delivery below to get your french fry fix without having to leave the couch.