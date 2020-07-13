Gabrielle Union ‘Beyond Excited’ Over Launch of Affordable Hair Care Line

Instagram

Teaming up with her personal hair stylist Larry Sims, the former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge creates Flawless, which items is priced at $10 or less, to help those with textured tresses.

–

Actress Gabrielle Union is launching her own line of affordable hair care products.

The “Bad Boys 2” star has teamed up with her personal hair stylist, Larry Sims, to create Flawless by Gabrielle Union to help those with textured tresses, and every item is priced at $10 (£8) or less.

“I am BEYOND excited to finally be able to talk about the launch of @flawlessbygu,” she captioned a snap of the pair on Instagram.

“Larry & I collaborated on an amazingly affordable line of products for textured hair, protective styles, & wigs. It was super important for us to create an elevated line with beautiful natural ingredients while still making the price point accessible to EVERYONE despite your social or economic status. EVERYTHING in the line is between $4 – $10 with luxurious results.”

<br />

The collection will be made available to purchase on Amazon from August 3.