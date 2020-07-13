G7 finance ministers called for full implementation of G20 debt freeze: Treasury By

Home Business G7 finance ministers called for full implementation of G20 debt freeze: Treasury...

WASHINGTON () – G7 finance ministers on Monday called for full implementation of a G20 freeze in debt service payments by all official bilateral creditors and adherence to debt data transparency standards, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

The Group of Seven ministers also discussed domestic and international economic responses underway to the coronavirus pandemic and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

In addressing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, the ministers discussed the need for China, a G20 member and major creditor for developing countries, to participate fully and transparently, a senior administration official said.

 

