Evidation Health, whose tech helps aggregate health data from wearables and other sources for virtual clinical trials, raises $45M Series D led by B Capital (Elise Reuter/MedCity News)

Elise Reuter / MedCity News:

Evidation Health, whose tech helps aggregate health data from wearables and other sources for virtual clinical trials, raises $45M Series D led by B Capital  —  Evidation Health, a startup that provides technology for virtual clinical trials, raised $45 million in series D funding.

