Evidation Health, whose tech helps aggregate health data from wearables and other sources for virtual clinical trials, raises $45M Series D led by B Capital (Elise Reuter/MedCity News)

Evidation Health, whose tech helps aggregate health data from wearables and other sources for virtual clinical trials, raises $45M Series D led by B Capital — Evidation Health, a startup that provides technology for virtual clinical trials, raised $45 million in series D funding.
