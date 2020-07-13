EV maker Fisker to go public by merging with blank check firm at $2.9 billion valuation By

© . Fisker logo is seen on a Fisker Karma car at the “Auto 2016″car show in Riga



() – Electric-car maker Fisker will go public through a merger with a blank check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE:) Inc at a $2.9 billion valuation, the companies said on Monday.

reported last week that the special purpose acquisition company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (N:), was leading a bidding war among blank-check companies for Fisker.

The proceeds are expected to be used to bring the company’s first product, the Fisker Ocean, to production in late-2022.

The deal mirrors that of peer Nikola Corp, which went public last month, as investors place bets on which startup will be the next Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc.